Northeastern Ontario school boards with the highest graduation rates

The Top 3 school boards in northeastern Ontario boast high school graduation rates of more than 90 per cent each. Here is which ones made it and how the others compare.

Three French Catholic school boards in the region – located in North Bay, Sudbury and Timmins – ranked the highest out of 13 for the largest four and five-year graduation rates.

Here are the rankings by highest four-year graduation rate:

No. 1 is Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon, formerly known as SDC du Nouvel-Ontario, in Sudbury with 93.3 per cent.

In second place is Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord, in North Bay with 92.5 per cent.

And in third place is Conseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes Rivières with 90.9 per cent.

Here is how the other school boards ranked:

4. Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l'Ontario in Sudbury - 89.5 per cent

5. Conseil scolaire public du Nord-Est in North Bay - 85.7 per cent

6. Sudbury Catholic District School Board - 80.3 per cent

7. Huron-superior Catholic District School Board in Sault Ste. Marie - 79.9 per cent

8. Near North District School Board in North Bay - 76.8 per cent

9. Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board - 75.1 per cent

10. Northeastern Catholic District School Board in Timmins - 75 per cent

11. Algoma District School Board in Sault Ste. Marie - 74.6 per cent

12. Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury - 70.8 per cent

13. District School Board Ontario North East - 59.6 per cent

The five-year graduation rates were higher for each school board, with CSC Nouvelon reaching 95.9 per cent.

"Indicators on School Board Progress Reports (SBPR) are updated at different times, depending on when the latest data is available. The latest updates to SBPR were in August 2022 when the 2020-2021 graduation rates for the 2016-2017 Grade 9 cohort were published," Grace Lee, a spokesperson from the Ontario Ministry of Education, told CTV News in an email.