Northeastern Ontario weather alerts warn of up to 50 mm of rain

Significant rainfall is being anticipated in the northeast as a low-pressure system is expected to track across the region over the next 28 hours.

Environment Canada issued a series of special weather statements Monday morning about a storm moving through the region.

"At this time, there remains uncertainty with respect to the track and intensity of the system, hence rainfall amounts and timing of the precipitation will change," the alert said.

"Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm expected by Tuesday afternoon. Locally higher amounts are also possible in areas that receive thunderstorms."

There is concern for possible flooding.

Communities affected include: