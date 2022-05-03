Northeastern Ontario wildfire season has begun

There have been five forest fires in northeastern Ontario since Friday to begin the season the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry says.

Four of the five fires have been extinguished and one is still active, the ministry said in a news release Monday evening.

DECLARED OUT

The first forest fire of the year started on April 29 near the Highway 17/Highway 522 junction north of Sault Ste. Marie. It was 0.2 hectares in size and was put out the same night.

Two fires, one near Estaire and the other east of Kapuskasing, started April 30 and were put out the same day.

The Sudbury area fire was 0.4 hectares in size and was located south of Nepewassi Lake Road, while the Hearst area fire was 0.1 hectares and was burning along the Highway 11 corridor about 10 kilometres east of Kapuskasing.

On May 1, a two-hectare grass fire ignited near Button's Corner, north of Highway 558 and west of Highway 11 near Temiskaming Shores. It was put out Monday afternoon.

STILL ACTIVE

An eight-hectare fire that began Friday is under control about five kilometres southeast of Calabogie Lake in the Pembroke area, the ministry said.

Forest fires north of the French and Mattawa rivers can be reported by calling 705-310-FIRE and for fires south of those waterways, call 911.