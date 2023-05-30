Northern Alberta communities under evacuation alert as new wildfire grows

A new wildfire in northern Alberta has become the province's priority as firefighters battle dozens of wildfires across Alberta.

The wildfire near Fort Chipewyan, Alta., grew from 300 hectares on Sunday to 3,000 on Tuesday.

It is currently 13 kilometres from Fort Chipewyan, Alberta Wildfire said Tuesday.

"One new wildfire that started on Sunday near Fort Chipewyan has grown relatively quickly and is now our Number 1 priority wildfire," said Alberta Wildfire information unit manager Christie Tucker.

Fort Chipewyan and First Nations Allison Bay and Dog Head are on a 15-minute evacuation alert and residents could be gone for at least seven days, Alberta Emergency Management Agency said.

Sixty-two wildfires are burning in Alberta and 19 are out of control.

Just over 3,500 Albertans are away from their homes due to wildfires.