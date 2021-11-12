Northern Alberta drug trafficking investigation arrests 2 men, 3 still at large: RCMP

A joint drug trafficking investigation in Fort McMurray lead police to charge five people and seize body armour, suspected cocaine, and suspected cannabis derivative shatter.

In a news release sent Friday, RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Team said they searched a home in the Thickwood area of Fort McMurray on Oct. 21.

According to RCMP, prior to them executing the search warrant, a Fort McMurray man fled from police upon being told he was to be arrested — almost crashing into an RCMP cruiser as he fled.

Mounties did not provide details about how much suspected cocaine and shatter were seized.

Tristan Samual Scanie, 24, of Fort McMurray faces eight charges, including trafficking cocaine, failing to stop for police, altering cannabis, and possessing body armour without a valid permit.

Twenty-two-year-old Adrien Georgy Hyde faces one count of trafficking cocaine.

Fort McMurray residents Joshua McGrath (20), Jordan Irvent Curlew (21), and Donald Harvey (22) all face two or more counts of trafficking cocaine.

RCMP say Curlew and Hyde have been arrested, with Hyde being released from police custody.

Scanie, McGrath, and Harvey are still at large, and are believed to still be in Fort McMurray, Mounties add.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.