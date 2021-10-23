Northern Alberta man charged with drug trafficking: RCMP
A drug trafficking investigation in northern Alberta led RCMP to charge one man and seize “a quantity” of cocaine.
Mounties say they began a drug trafficking investigation in August that led them to conduct a search warrant at a home in Fort Chipewyan, Alta., last week.
“The search of the residence resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia,” RCMP said in a statement.
Lawrence Eli Tuccaro, of Fort Chipewyan, faces one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Tuccaro was released on bail with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Fort Chipewyan provincial court in December.
Fort Chipewyan is a hamlet within the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and is approximately 223 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, Alta.
