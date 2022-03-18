Northern Alberta man charged with murder after body found in house fire

A 33-year-old man faces a second-degree murder charge after human remains were discovered at a fire scene in Girouxville, Alta.

McLennan RCMP were called to the village Tuesday morning around 4:54 a.m.

"Human remains were located once the fire department had extinguished the fire," Cpl. Gina Slaney wrote in a Friday news release.

RCMP did not name the man charged and didn't provide any further information on the victim.

Alberta Major Crimes is leading the investigation.

The accused man was scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on Monday, and an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Girouxville is located about 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.