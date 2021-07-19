Northern Alberta man dead after vehicle rollover

A 61-year-old man is dead after a vehicle rollover about 80 kilometres north of High Prairie, Alta., on Sunday night.

High Prairie RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash, in the area of Township Road 795 and Range Road 121A, near Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Alta., at 9:20 p.m., according to a news release.

When Mounties arrived the East Prairie Métis Settlement man was receiving first aid from Whitefish First Nations emergency medical services and Gift Lake Métis Settlement fire services.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The name of the man was not released.