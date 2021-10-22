Northern Alberta man fatally shot in Edmonton, autopsy finds

An autopsy has concluded a man from Northern Alberta was shot to death in northeast Edmonton Monday morning.

Daniel James Gladue, 49, was found dead by police who were called to a home near 128 Avenue and 65 Street around 5 a.m.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

Gladue was from the Métis Gift Lake Settlement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.