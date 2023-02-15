Northern Alberta teacher charged with physically assaulting student: RCMP
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
A Lac La Biche teacher has been charged after he allegedly physically assaulted a student.
Police began an investigation into the assault on Oct. 19.
The child received minor injuries as a result of the assault, police say.
Michael Loren McArthur, 59, has been charged with assault.
He's scheduled to make his next court appearance in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on March 13.
Lakeland Catholic School Division confirmed to CTV News Edmonton McArthur is no longer employed by the division.
Lac La Biche is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
