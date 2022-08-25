Northern Alta. church and 100 years of history 'completely destroyed' in fire

Very little is left of a northern Alberta Catholic church that went up in flames early Thursday morning.

RCMP said a blaze at an inactive Catholic church in Fort Chipewyan was reported at 2:34 a.m.

A community member identified the building as the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Roman Catholic Church, built in 1909.

In a Facebook livestream at 3:20 a.m., Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) chief Allan Adam said the building is "completely destroyed."

In the video, flames have engulfed the structure and he soon pulls back, fearful a fuel tank has caught on fire.

"Over 100 years in history, gone up in flames. This was uncalled for. This was a beautiful church," Adam comments.

The AFCN council later put out a statement that read in part, "Even though the relationship between Indigenous Peoples and the Roman Catholic Church is complicated, the loss of the church will be deeply felt in the community.

"During the fire that consumed the church in the early morning hours of August 25, over one hundred years of history in the community was lost, a history that included marriages, funerals, and hundreds of other significant moments in the community."

According to a national database, the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Roman Catholic Church was built by the Oblate missionaries after a Roman Catholic mission was established there in 1849.

The one-and-a-half storey wood frame building that burnt down early Thursday morning was the third church erected in the community.

FIRE 'SUSPICIOUS': MOUNTIES

RCMP Corp. Troy Savinkoff said the cause of the fire is not known yet, but the blaze will be investigated as suspicious. He also confirmed RCMP did not receive any threats about the church prior to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Alberta Forestry helped local firefighters extinguish the blaze. Flames did not spread to any other building.

The foundation was all that was left after the fire was out.

A CENTURY OF HISTORY

Blue-Eyes Simpson is an Indigenous-Metis elder. She grew up in the community and is a devout Catholic. She has many memories of the church from her childhood.

"It was very beautiful inside. It had the paintings, the drawings, the paintings up into the ceiling sides. Everything was painted with berries, the colours, so it's been around for 113 years and it has so much history,” she told CTV News Edmonton.

“You know, as a child, and as a young teenager growing into my older years, even though it had closed its doors more regularly, we still could hear the elders singing in our Indigenous languages and those memories just resonated with us all the time.”

She says the church no longer had a regular priest, but that one would come in for funerals, weddings or baptisms.

She heard fire bells around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, and drove over to the church site.

“I said, 'I gotta go and check.' And in my thoughts I said, 'I hope it's not the church.'"

"There was no slow burning. This was fully, fully engulfed. Orange right from the beginning to the end," she said.

"Very heartbreaking to see and just to feel, you know, what is happening.”

She said there has been concern from members of the community for the church because of arsons at other Catholic churches following the discoveries made at residential school sites by ground-penetrating radar.

“Some have very mixed feelings with what has transpired. Some have mixed feelings about our church being there. But a lot of it is – it was a historical site. For us, as I said before, it held a lot of memories.”

She says Fort Chipewyan is considering bringing ground-penetrating radar to their community.

Simpson hopes the community will still come together to partake in religious ceremony. She says Father’s House, the building across from the church, has a small chapel inside.

It hadn’t been used much because it was in poor condition, but she hopes it might be fixed up in the future.

Several community leaders released written statements on the fire on Thursday.

“Mikisew Cree First Nation is saddened by the news of the fire that destroyed the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Roman Catholic Church. It is unfortunate timing that this happened just days after our Truth Scanning Gathering took place. It leaves many with mixed emotions, however, our people are united and strong and will get through this together. We will also support our members and the community in any way we can,” said Deputy Chief Roxanne Marcel of Mikisew Cree First Nation.

“The Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation have mixed feelings about the Catholic Church burning in our community. This church holds different meaning for each of us. This church is used for worship, funerals and weddings, and it also has deep and complex history attached for residential school survivors and their families. We are deeply saddened for the people that still practice the Catholic faith, and who will no longer have this church to attend. We are a strong people in Fort Chipewyan, and we will get through this time together. Fort Chipewyan Strong," said Kendrick Cardinal, president of Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Chipewyan RCMP at 780-697-3665.

The hamlet of roughly 800 in the province's far northeast can only be accessed by plane for most of the year.