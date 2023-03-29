Northern Alta. community counts 4 shootings within 2 months

Mounties are investigating whether four shootings within two months in a small northern Alberta community are related.

Most recently, two homes were shot at on Monday and Tuesday. No one was hurt.

The first address was shot at around 5 p.m. on Monday. The residents reported the shooting the next day after finding a bullet hole inside their home, RCMP said.

Three bullet holes and casings were found at the second address on Tuesday, which was shot at around 1:30 a.m.

The residents reported seeing a white four-door truck near the time of the first shooting and a white car near the second shooting.

In February, a 38-year-old man was shot at a Chateh home on Feb. 17.

Four days later, another Chateh resident reported a shooting at his home, although no one was injured.

A dark-coloured car and then a dark-coloured SUV were seen at the two shootings, respectively.

"Police are seeking any witnesses who may have information in regards to all of these incidents," RCMP said in a statement on Tuesday, encouraging members of the public to contact either Chateh RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Chateh is one of three communities that make up the Dene Tha’ First Nation, more than 800 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. About 1,800 people live on the reserves.