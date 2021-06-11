Northern Alta. fatal hit-and-run suspicious: RCMP

Mounties say the death of a 29-year-old woman in a northern Alberta hit-and-run crash is suspicious.

The woman, from Peace River, was struck on Highway 986, on the Woodland Cree First Nations, on June 7 at approximately 11:45 a.m.

She was found dead on scene and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

The autopsy is scheduled for June 16.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run is asked to call Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.