Northern Alta. man accused of arranging to sexually assault 13-year-old girl in Edmonton: ALERT

A 48-year-old Fort McMurray, Alta., man is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to meet a 13-year-old girl and sexually assault her, according to police.

Pulenthirakumer Arulamapalan was arrested by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit in west Edmonton on March 12.

Police say Arulamapalan travelled to Edmonton from Fort McMurray to sexually assault the 13-year-old girl.

"ICE believes our intervention and arrest prevented a sexual assault,” S/Sgt. Mike Zaparyniuk said in a news release.

“This is another all-too real reminder for parents to take a proactive role in understanding who your children are engaging and talking with online.”

Arulamapalan has been charged with:

Child luring

Obtaining sex services of a child for consideration

Possession of child pornography

Distribute child pornography

Make available child pornography

The ICE investigation on Arulamapalan stemmed from a tip from the public.

Anyone with information about this case or any other potential child exploitation case is asked to contact their local police or report the issue online anonymously.