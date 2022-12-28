Northern Alta. man accused of impaired driving in fatal crash
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
A person was killed by an impaired driver in northern Alberta on Tuesday, RCMP allege.
The female victim, whose age was not disclosed, was found unresponsive in a ditch in the community of Smith shortly after midnight.
She died on scene.
She appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, police say.
Mounties announced charges against an 83-year-old Smith resident on Wednesday. He is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired driving causing death, and operation of a motor vehicle with blood alcohol exceeding the legal limit.
He is due in Slave Lake provincial court on Jan. 25.
Smith is located 70 kilometres east of Slave Lake, and about 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.
-
High school sports hero shot in the line of dutyAfter just one year on the force, Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala, died as a result of a fatal gunshot wound.
-
TikTok recognizes London, Ont. LGBTQ+ business as a Canadian favouriteTikTok has recognized London-based LGBTQ+ business, Rainbow Certified, as one of Canada’s favourite brands on the platform for 2022. The business was created in December 2019 and creates and ships Pride merchandise, like stickers, pins, shirts and Christmas ornaments.
-
Sudbury police cleared in case where suspect had broken knuckleOntario’s police investigation body has cleared Greater Sudbury Police of wrongdoing in a case last August that left a suspect with a broken knuckle.
-
A 'moo dunnit': Campbell River RCMP seek mischievous doorbell ringerMounties in Campbell River, B.C., are on the lookout for someone who was dressed as a cow and ringing doorbells and then running away in the Penfield neighbourhood earlier this month.
-
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in fatal Forest Lawn shootingA warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man who is considered armed-and-dangerous in connection with a fatal Christmas Day shooting in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
North Cowichan flooding evacuation alert liftedThe Municipality of North Cowichan has lifted its evacuation alert for homes near the Chemainus River on Wednesday, following two days of flooding risks.
-
Bell Capital Cup returns after two-year absenceMore than 150 teams from across North America will participate in the U10 and U13 minor hockey tournaments at arenas across Ottawa this week.
-
Niagara College teaching brewery consistently winning national and international competitionsThe Teaching Brewery at Niagara College is serving up more than just an education.