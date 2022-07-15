Northern Alta. man charged with causing indignity to dead woman's body: RCMP
A man has been charged with committing an indignity to a 21-year-old Alberta woman's body, but Mounties say her death is not suspicious.
The woman, first identified by family as Tytiana Janvier, was found dead on March 10 at a Lac La Biche home in northern Alberta.
An autopsy a few days later did not determine the cause of her death.
In an update Friday, four months later, Mounties said her cause of death is "still pending lab results" but that "RCMP do not believe that the cause of death is suspicious in nature."
They also announced the charge against 29-year-old Ali Wayne Cunningham, a Lac La Biche resident.
Mounties did not say if the two knew each other.
At the time of her death, Janvier's family said she had left her home outside Lac La Biche, which did not have running water, to have a shower elsewhere. They did not hear from her again, and learned the next day her body had been found.
Cunningham was released from police custody and given an Aug. 8 court date in Lac La Biche.
