Northern Alta. RCMP respond to incident near hamlet's mosque

Mounties in a northern Alberta community responded to an emergency situation near a mosque early Monday morning.

Lac La Biche County saw 100 Street from 103 Street to 94 Avenue in the hamlet of the same name closed sometime before midnight. The public notice specified the event was happening "near" the Al Kareem Mosque, which is down the street from the Canadian Moslem Association.

Neighbourhood residents were told to shelter in place, and others to avoid the area.

The emergency situation at 100 Street from 103 Street to 94 Avenue in the hamlet of Lac La Biche (near the mosque) has been safely resolved, and the road has now reopened. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. https://t.co/rpFaPAkxc7

The county said around 1 a.m. the area had been reopened.

RCMP haven't said what officers responded to or if anyone was injured.

Lac La Biche, a community of about 2,300, is some 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

