Northern beekeeping project receiving funding from the Manitoba government

The Government of Manitoba is providing $8,000 to help a northern beekeeping project.

Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere announced in a news release on Thursday that the funding will be going to a project operated by the Frontier School Division (FSD).

Lagimodiere noted that with rising food costs, its important for Manitobans to create their own food systems and strengthen community-led development.

“By supporting the beekeeping project, our government is encouraging local food sustainability and providing educational opportunities to students by integrating local learnings into the curriculum,” the minister said.

Manitoba’s Department of Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations is helping the school division through the Northern Health Food Initiative program. Bayline Regional Roundtable and the Northern Association of Community Councils, which have helped communities start beekeeping projects in the past, will also provide assistance. A Manitoba Agriculture beekeeping specialist will also support the project.

The FSD plans to start the project as part of its Grow North Program in Leaf Rapids. Its goal is to successfully care for and manage bees, increase production of honey, and improve knowledge of beekeeping.

The program would also encourage field trips by local schools and communities, and host workshops to teach community members about beekeeping.

Excess honey from the program will be made available to the schools and communities.

“The Frontier School Division Grow North program has been dedicated to developing the gardening skills of Indigenous youth in northern and remote communities,” said Don McCaskill, area 1 superintendent of FSD.

“The beekeeping grant will enable students to further expand their knowledge and learn about new possibilities in entrepreneurship.”

Lagimodiere noted that beekeeping has positive ecological impacts, because bees support local food production and the honey produced has potential health benefits.