Northern business pioneer remembered for impact on community

Maslack employees lined up outside the landmark shop on Falconbridge Road where they bid farewell to company founder John Maslack, as a funeral procession passed through the parking lot for his "last trip to the office." Maslack passed away last week at the age of 95.



The long time Sudbury businessman was known for his dedication to the company he founded more than 60 years ago, and will be remembered for the impact he made on his community.



Born in 1926, Maslack’s family settled in Vermillion Bay, Ont. where he grew up before moving to Sudbury.



In 1959, Maslack would go onto start his business at a 500 square foot facility on Barrydowne Road. Today, that vision has evolved into a 70,000 square foot headquarters with 12 additional locations across Ontario.



The key to his success – love what you do.



"You have to enjoy your work because once you enjoy your work, everything sort of falls in place," said Maslack in a 2020 interview with CTV News.



"People want to work for you, customers want to buy from you because they see you're happy and you enjoy doing what you're doing. We weren't there just to make a dollar, we were there to give service."