Northern cities mourning the Queen's death

As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, some cities in northern Ontario are marking the occasion by lowering flags to half-mast and offering books of condolences for residents to sign.

The Queen's funeral is expected to take place on Sept. 19.

GREATER SUDBURY

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said the city will fly its flags at half-mast until her funeral.

A book of condolences for residents to send messages to the Royal Family will be "made available in the coming days," Bigger said.

NORTH BAY

The City of North Bay is observing a 10-day mourning period.

A book of condolences for the community to sign is being made available in the main floor lobby of city hall for those 10 days.

The city will also drape the Queen's portrait at Memorial Gardens in a black mourning cloth during the period.

SAULT STE. MARIE

The City of Sault Ste. Marie also has a book of condolences available for residents to sign in the civic centre's main floor lobby until Sept. 19.

Sault Mayor Christian Provenzano tweeted the flags at city facilities will be lowered to half-mast after the Queen's death was announced Thursday afternoon.

TIMMINS

The City of Timmins also announced it is lowering flags at municipal facilities following the announcement Thursday.

"We stand at a moment of great transition as we remember and honour Canada's Queen," Timmins Mayor Kristin Murray said in a tweet.