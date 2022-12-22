Northern cities prepare for major winter storm this weekend

Communities in northeastern Ontario are preparing for the coming winter storm and are giving residents an idea of what to expect.

Environment Canada has issued warnings to communities that a storm bringing high winds and 40 cm of snow will likely begin overnight and extend into Saturday.

In Sault Ste. Marie, snow squalls are expected Saturday into Monday.

“Public Works work diligently during winter events, but it may take longer than normal to ensure public safety and that the roadways, sidewalks, and transit bus stops meet normal maintenance standards,” the city said in a news release.

“Snow will be cleared first from the main and collector roadways. The clearing of residential areas and designated sidewalks will be delayed until the main roadways and collector roads are cleared and safe.”

Residents are also reminded not to place garbage and recycling carts out the night before collection because it causes issues with snow plowing and snow removal.

And in a statement Thursday, the City of Timmins said that if road conditions deteriorate, it will declare a significant weather event on its website.

“Once issued, anticipate delays in the plowing of some city streets and roads along with most city sidewalks,” the city said.

“Residents are encouraged to plan ahead and avoid travel if possible.”

Residents are also reminded not to block sidewalks or roadways when they clear their driveways, and that the overnight parking ban is in effect.

A reminder that the Winter Parking Ban is in effect and parking on the street is not permitted on any day, between the hours of 11:30 pm to 7:30 am, from November 1 through April 30 unless otherwise posted. We thank you for your cooperation in this matter.