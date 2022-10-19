Northern cities reap gaming revenue from casinos

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. has delivered a share of gambling revenue to three northern Ontario cities that host casinos: North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury.

Sudbury is receiving $504,738 for hosting Gateway Casinos Sudbury; North Bay gets $415,810 for hosting Cascades Casino North Bay; and the Sault gets $396,474 for hosting Gateway Casinos Sault Ste. Marie.

A news release from the OLG said the payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

“Revenue from OLG’s Municipality Contribution Agreements supports host communities so they can invest in programs and services that everyone, from neighbourhood parks to local festivals,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, is quoted as saying in the news release.

“These payments help to improve the quality of life and make Ontario a vibrant and exciting place to live, work and play.”

Since 1994, host communities have received almost $1.9 billion in non-tax gaming revenue.

“Sault Ste. Marie continues to see significant revenue come into our city for hosting Gateway Casinos Sault Ste. Marie,” Ross Romano, MPP for Sault Ste. Marie, said in the release.

“For well over 20 years, these funds have been essential and continue to be for critical infrastructure improvements and community festivals, for example, contributing to making Sault Ste. Marie a great place to live, work, play and raise a family.”