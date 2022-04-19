Northern College adds virtual reality training to police foundations program

Northern College recently purchased new virtual reality equipment for its police foundations program.

Rick Lemieux is a former Timmins Police officer who coordinates the program. He said the training provides many scenarios, including domestic violence and mental health calls, just to name a few.

"That’s the purpose of it ... for them to be able to communicate, to be able to show me the instructor what they’ve learned in theory," Lemieux said.

"And it’s going to make them remember what to say and what to do and what’s the right decisions to make in those situations."

As it turns out, the virtual equipment is also an opportunity for Timmins Police officers to brush up on their methods to de-escalate a situation.

"This will enhance the officer’s situational awareness and accountability," said Marc Depatie, communications coordinator for the Timmins Police Service.

"A large number of complaints that we receive from the public is due to the comportment of the officer. He was too aggressive or he wasn’t assertive enough."

One officer who took the training was impressed by how realistic it was.

“It’s my first time in a virtual reality," said Sgt. Jonathan Minard. "It is as realistic as it can be and it allows us to hone up on certain skills that we don’t get to practise on a day-to-day basis."

College officials are hoping the virtual training component will attract more students to enroll in the police foundations program. They said there's a need for officers throughout the country.