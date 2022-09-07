Northern College highlights supports, safety during orientation week

The final count of new students hasn't been competed, but officials at Northern College say there's a healthy number of newcomers to the north.

It's what makes orientation week a critical time to help them start post-secondary life on the right foot.

"We are trying to create an environment where students feel welcome and safe," said Northern College's Shawna Foy, who helped organize orientation events at the college's Timmins campus.

Newcomers were able to get familiar with local agencies like police, the multicultural centre and mental health services. The goal is to help them learn how to behave responsibly, live safely and where to turn for help.

That's why fire officials attended the event.

"To make them aware of general fire safety and the importance of smoke alarms in your homes, in the apartments," said Dan Labelle, chief fire prevention officer at the Timmins Fire Department.

"As well, the importance of cooking safety and never leaving cooking unattended."

Those new to Canada learned about local laws and best practices, including traffic laws, how to stay protected from identity crimes and property theft and the difference between 911 and the non-emergency line.

Topics like responsible drinking were discussed, as well.

"Just information that, maybe, they wouldn't be aware of," said Const. Caroline Rouillard.

"That's why we're here today, to welcome them here to Timmins, wish them well and to (let them) know that we are there to serve the community and that they are part of that community, as well."