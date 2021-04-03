Northern College officials ready to return to a more traditional learning environment in the fall

After the province announced another four-week lock down on Friday, Northern College officials expressed its optimistic view and said they're ready to transition back to a more traditional learning environment for students.

Students and staff will definitely notice some changes though as the college wants to ensure there is enough space for everyone to work safety.

Officials said smaller classes with faculty finding workable solutions has served them well during the pandemic and after consulting with local and regional health authorities, and with other lessons learned during the pandemic, they say they will be prepared come September.

"Space has become a whole different game plan for us," said Dr. Audrey Penner, president of Northern College.

"We’re also going to be doing a serious look at ... long-term working from home for some of our employees ... and if that’s the case then what does that look like for our space. Maybe we don’t need as many offices; maybe we don’t need as many large classrooms, maybe we need more shop space, those kinds of things," she said.

Penner added, enrollment has increased at all of its campuses, including a high number of students who are looking to change their careers due to the pandemic.