Northern College study looks at how to grow northern economy after COVID-19

Northern College has commissioned a study called: 'Coming Back from COVID: A Plan to Rebuild Northern Ontario' to address concerns from industry, non-profit organizations, and employment service providers.

It's full of statistics regarding population decline, an increase in the unemployment rate and the shortage of skilled trades employees.

"We're seeing percentages that we’ve probably never seen before and all of our policy institutes; all of our service providers are telling us the same thing," said Susan Hunter, director of external relations for Northern College.



"We have calls coming in here to the college to hire an entire grade or class of students to fill spots and they’re waiting for our grads to do that."

College president, Dr. Audrey Penner said this report is a 'flare', signalling that something needs to be done and it's her hope that it finds its way onto the desk of every government minister.

"To a large degree, the study supported some things we knew all along but with very, very good data to support it. For example, for every dollar the college spends in a community there’s a seven dollar and seventy cent return. So if we invest-and this particular government is very keen on investment-we can help grow not only the economy but all of northeastern Ontario."

Officials with the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot have been working to bolster the population with immigrants. They said the report should help to get more employers to use their services.

"It gives us something to show that this is community-wide; it’s northern Ontario-wide; and it really gives us more information to back up our encouragement of employers to use RNIP," said Madison Mizzau, a community development consultant with the Timmins Economic Development Corporation.

Penner added she has a meeting with the province over the weekend and is hoping to hear how it wants to be involved with addressing the issues highlighted in the report.