Like other post-secondary schools, the majority of Northern College students are continuing to learn remotely and are not allowed to be on campus without permission.

But officials say about 25 per cent of the students do need to work at the school and for those who don’t, the college works to support them.

"We can sort of set an alert. Somebody from our student success advisory services will reach out to the student just to make sure things are going well. So a lot of outreach on our part," said Glenn MacDougall, vice president of Northern College’s academic and student success.

Some students told CTV News they have mixed feelings about studying during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It’s too hard because due to online. So I think face-to-face is maybe (easier)," said Sukhmandeep Kaur Brar, a first-year nursing student.

Philip Tippeneskum thinks otherwise.

"Only a few classes that are in the college so it’s pretty easy right now," said Tippeneskum.

Despite returning to school after being away from it for a few years, some students are grateful for the opportunity.

"Teachers have been good so far. We got our academic upgrading and now we’re into trade readiness," said Steven Savard, a forestry and millwright student.

"Two years ago, I probably would have thrown it away. So I did a lot of growing up since then. Thankfully, I got it now. I’m really glad. I need this for my future man," said Christopher Thurlow, another forestry and millwright student.

Since the fall, MacDougall said the total student population is down, especially the number of international students.

"We were expecting like 200 in January and perhaps as many as 500 in the fall and I would say we’re about 20 per cent of what we would have expected for international students," said MacDougall.

While the college said it looks forward to getting back to business as usual, officials suggest there will be changes.

"So we have found efficiencies in the use of our online programming that we’re going to continue to use post-COVID and everything else. This anytime, anywhere learning is something that, you know, we’ve really come to embrace," MacDougall said.

The college works with health units in the area to ensure COVID safety measures are in place. It also takes direction from health officials and from the province.