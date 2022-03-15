Northern College to lift masking requirement next week, others keeping policy in place

Among public post-secondary institutions in northeastern Ontario, Northern College seems to be the only one choosing to lift face mask requirements once the province's masking mandate ends March 21.

The college's vice-president of finances, Mitch Dumas, said with low student foot traffic, minimal COVID-19 transmission and no masking policy of its own, Northern will be following suit with Queen's Park's decision.

"We only have students coming in for labs and shops and those, oftentimes, have requirement for specific PPE already," Dumas said, adding that the college consulted with public health authorities on the decision.

"With the limited traffic, it didn't seem like it was a real issue for us, to be able to lift that (requirement) on the 21st."

It's a divergence from the status quo, as far as other post-secondary institutions' responses to the lifting masking mandate.

All of Ontario's universities have banded together saying they will keep masking policies in place until at least the end of the current semester.

Many colleges are in agreement with that notion. The following northern post-secondary schools will still require masks after the mandate lifts: Universite de Hearst; Algoma University; Laurentian University; Nipissing University; College Boreal; Cambrian College; and, Sault College.

CTV asked Canadore College about its masking policy but did not receive a response.

All of the above schools, including Northern College, will be keeping their COVID-19 vaccination policies in place for the time being.

Cambrian College's communications manager, Daniel Lessard, said institutions that are keeping masking policies in place are doing so for safety and to avoid confusion amongst students.

"We want to provide our students with consistency and clarity, and it makes sense to maintain the policy until the end of this semester," Lessard said in an email.

"We feel the best time to lift vaccination and masking requirements are at the start of a new semester, so everyone starts the semester on the same page."

Many schools keeping the policy will either lift or review their masking and vaccine requirements in the coming months, based on the state of the pandemic.

The president of Laurentian University's Students' General Association, Eric Chappell, said the general sense amongst students is to keep the status quo, until it's safe to move on.

"It's not a big deal to keep it for the short-term but I do think we want to move in that direction, when it's safe, towards removing masks," said Chappell.