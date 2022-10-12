Northern comedians react to beer throwing incident in viral social media video

A social media video showing a comedian dealing with a beer can thrown at her has gone viral – and the comedian is drawing praise for the way she handled things.

Ariel Elias was performing in New Jersey recently when the topic of former President Donald Trump came up.

Some audience members disagreed with her stance, leading to a beer can being thrown at her while on stage. Elias calmly picks up the beer and takes a drink.

Ian Sirota, a Canadian comedian who performs across the United States, commended Elias for her calm reaction.

“The fact that someone threw a beer at her because she doesn’t like Trump, it’s a pretty sad state of where our audience and where our people at,” Sirota said.

It's a disturbing trend. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have also faced aggression while on stage.

Sirota said it's unfortunate, but common.

“Someone threw a glass at me once at a gig and I’ve been accused of stepping over the line occasionally,” he said.

“There’s definitely stuff going on here. Comedians are being attacked on stage every once in a while in Canada, as well.”

Sirota said that comedic style is a factor.

“I think there’s a style that you can get away with saying things that you have to master nowadays," he said.

"You have to tiptoe through what you’re gonna say. Or warn people that you’re gonna say something that might upset them."

Comedian Eric Johnston said while he hasn’t personally experienced aggression at his shows, the frustration among audience members could be pent-up tension from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just really people letting out frustration and unfortunately, I think because of the Chris Rock and Will Smith situation, it’s coming out in this way, where comedians are becoming the enemy,” Johnston said.

Both comedians will be heading to Sudbury for shows in the next week. Having performed in the north on many occasions, they are not concerned.

“I have a home -- a real comedy home -- in northern Ontario,” said Johnston.

Sirota said he’s looking forward to returning to the region.

“It’s always been a good time up in Sudbury -- and I speak French too,” he said.

Both comedians have shows slated for later this month.