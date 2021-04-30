Northern communities brace for power outages due to wind gusts up to 80 km/h

Environment Canada is warning communities from Sault Ste. Marie to Killarney of strong wind gusts up to 80 km/h as Hydro One prepares for possible power outages.

Strong northwesterly winds are expected to reach 70 to 80 km/h across the Highway 17 corridor on Friday.

"These strong winds will toss loose objects and may cause some tree branches to break. Isolated power outages are also possible," Environment Canada said.

Hydro One is preparing for the potential outages in central, southern and parts of northern Ontario due to heavy rain and high winds.

The utility company is recommending residents get prepared with emergency kits and signing up for outage alerts.

"Based on the company's outage prediction tool, Hydro One crews are in position, ready to assess damage and safely restore power to customers. Customers can report power outages online through the company's outage map and app or by calling 1-800-434-1235," Hydro One said in a news release Friday morning.

Items to include in your family's emergency preparedness kit:

Water

Non-perishable food for all family members and pets

Manual can opener

Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

Cash

First aid kit and medical supplies

Blankets

Fully charged cellphone and extra batteries

Hydro One said to report all fallen power lines and to stay at least 10 metres away.