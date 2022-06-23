Northern communities under thunderstorm watch
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for communities in the farther north areas of northeastern Ontario.
Affected are Fraserdale, Pledger Lake, Fort Albany and Moosonee.
"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," Environment Canada said in a news release.
Winds up to 100 km/h are possible, along with nickel to quarter sized hail and heavy downpours, from mid afternoon into the evening.
"Scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon and will continue into early tonight," the release said.
"Strong wind gusts, large hail and locally heavy rainfall are the main threats expected with these thunderstorms."
Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.
To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
