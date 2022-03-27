Northern curling clubs sweep it out in Timmins for a provincial title

The last big curling event for clubs in northern Ontario was hosted by the McIntyre Curling Club in Timmins this week.

The club was thrilled to cap off the season by hosting the Northern Ontario Curling Association Club Provincial Championships.

“We fared out pretty well but we didn’t end up making the playoffs for this year," said Tony Chilton, vice-president of the McIntyre Curling Club.

"The teams that are here this week are very strong."

Six men's teams and three women's teams, including ones from North Bay and Thunder Bay, came to Timmins to try their luck after not being able to practise much due to pandemic lockdowns.

“Taking a year and a half off from all the sweeping we do, it affects your athleticism a little bit," said Chris Bowman, from North Bay.

"But it’s just great to be out here again. To be able to play these events again is awesome."

Both the men's and women's teams from Thunder Bay's Port Arthur Curling Club made it to the finals on Sunday and won.

They're looking forward to competing at the national level in November. A venue for that event has yet to be determined.

Ben Mikkelsen has curled at the level before in 2019.

"We got to experience a national like it was always meant to be," said Mikkelsen.

"Getting an opportunity to come back -- and COVID kind of opening up a little bit more -- it just feels like it’s all timing well worth waiting for."

But this will be Jodi Judd's first time.

“I’ve knocked on the door many, many times so this is a little bit emotional for me," said Judd.

While the curling season was cut short this year, the McIntyre Curling Club is excited for next year when it will be playing host again to another championship.

The Canadian U-18 Championships -- with 40 teams from throughout the county, including Nunavut and Newfoundland -- will play out at the McIntyre Curling Club next February.