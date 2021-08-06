Northern doctors reflect on pandemic and fears of a fourth wave

We're officially halfway through summer but medical professionals are still without a break.

COVID-19 cases continue to come in and, in many areas, numbers are steadily increasing as the country heads closer and closer towards a fourth wave of the novel coronavirus.

It has many hoping Canadians are out there doing their part to stay healthy and to keep pressure off the healthcare system.

"It's been pretty extraordinary right, I mean we've gone through so many waves of uncertainty," said Sault Area Hospital infectious disease specialist Dr. Lucas Castellani. "It's been something that I never expected. You learn about it in your training and you know that it's happened before, but you don't really expect it to happen again this soon."

When you look at the scope of the pandemic, Canada and the world hasn't seen an event like this in roughly 100 years.

While doctors aren't new to treating emerging viruses like SARS and H1N1, COVID-19 has required a different approach.

"From a COVID infection rate, we have seen it but not to the same level as my colleagues in southern Ontario and other parts of Ontario like Thunder Bay and up north in Timmins, and so we've been fortunate -- but that being said, you still have to plan, you still have to be prepared," said Castellani.

"It's been something that's taken a lot of time out of my family life and personal life, but that's OK. You do what you have to do and now there's a bit of a light at the end of the tunnel with what we're seeing in vaccinations."

Doctors like Castellani have been on the frontlines, helping those infected to get through the virus and come out on the other end.

While there have been some positive outcomes to some of the cases, others haven't been so fortunate.

He's seen all of it and at times, it's been tough.

"That's the scary ugly part, right?" Castellani said. "It's people you never expected or they never expected or their loved ones. That's the worst part, right, 'cause that's what you deal with afterwards -- the loved ones who never expected it would be their loved ones who succumbed to the illness."

Dr. Tyler Christie works as an emergency room doctor at Sudbury's Health Sciences North.

While they typically don't have COVID cases for long in his department, before patients are transferred to a COVID-floor or the Intensive Care Unit, he said the last few months have been busy.

'It's been a tough little while for everyone'

He's only expecting it to get busier in the coming months.

"It's been a tough little while for everyone and in the world and everybody's been faced with different challenges and different issues," said Christie. "In healthcare, we've certainly had our own set of challenges, our own set of issues, but I think as a team in the emergency department we've done really well to adjust how we provide care."

"I think some of the information you see on American media is a different context than what we're seeing in Canada. We're lucky that we're vaccinating a lot of individuals in Canada," he added.

The emergency room doctor is a full believer that the more people who get vaccinated and the faster they get vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to normal life in the country.

"The vaccine is an important tool in this pandemic (and) seeing rates that are this high is absolutely encouraging and we'll get through this as a community and come back out into the normal realm," said Christie.

"I think the key is in understanding these vaccines have been tested, there's a lot of science and research behind the vaccines that we're using."

Castellani also agrees, telling CTV the key is getting the shot.

A recent Nanos survey found a majority of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccinations for people who can be vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Sault Ste Marie doctor wasn't sure if mandating was the absolute way to go, but told CTV News he believes it's worth further consideration.

"We've done it for other infectious diseases, we've mandated or at least strongly encouraged vaccination in the schools and there are policies in place," said Castellani. "My Public Health colleagues can speak to that, but for the most part it's been done for eons as infections plummet, so should be it considered? Yeah, it should be strongly considered."

Castellani said policymakers should be looking at those other diseases and why those decisions were made and they'll probably find that COVID will fall under the same umbrella.