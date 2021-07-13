Northern dogs will soon be looking for new families in Sudbury

Travelling 1,300 km, seven dogs made their way to the Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Centre to find their forever homes.

It was the first transfer of the year through the Second Chance Pet Network in Dryden, Ont.

"We assist with communities in the north with dog overpopulation, as there aren’t as many services available in the north," Jen Hughes, the animal center manager in Sudbury, said. "We help transport them down to areas where there are potential adopters."

Three of the dogs will stay in Sudbury to be adopted and the remaining four are heading to the Midland SPCA.

"They’re all very lovely temperaments, and very happy and healthy animals," Hughes said.

The three pups in Sudbury should be ready to find their new families by the end of the week or early next week, she said.

Right now, they’re currently in observation to make sure they are medically sound and so that staff can help pair them with the right owner.

"As a precautionary system, we have them in a separate kennel area and we use protective equipment," Hughes said. "We just assess them, get them medically assessed, and de-worm them, de-flea them, and make sure all the parasites are taken care of before we get them out into the community."

She said that transfers from the north are done on an as-needed basis. Adding that the dogs are usually adopted within a couple of days once arriving in Sudbury and other SPCA facilities.