Northern entrepreneurs rely on social media, virtual markets during pandemic

For those who operate a business from home, online marketing can be the be-all and end-all. That's particularly true for northern entrepreneurs who used to rely on in-person vendor markets for exposure.

For North Bay's Tianna Ouellette, who sells homemade items like candles, bracelets and scrunchies, it's critical to diversify your business strategy by using every online avenue possible.

"Posting all the time, different little videos here and there, making different things to attract different people," said Ouellete, owner of Marbelco.

Virtual markets have become a popular option for small businesses to gain exposure to a larger audience. They direct consumers to the merchants' websites and collect analytic data that the businesses can use to inform their next strategy.

That's something Ouellette tried, as well as Elliot Lake-based Ashley Doiron, who owns a homemade clothing business.

"It really allows people in other communities to see that I'm here," said Doiron, of The Simple Things Co.

"We are (located in) a small northern community and I don't have a brick-and-mortar store, so people can't just come and view the items."

Tina McDonald, however, who operates a home boutique clothing business said virtual markets haven't brought much traffic her way.

Her customer demographic of women aged 35 and older are most active on Facebook and have been more responsive to live-streamed sales, where she shows off her catalogue, describes the feel of the items and has different people try them on in real-time.

McDonald said selling clothing can be particularly difficult to only do online.

"I think no matter what it is, people still feel the need to touch things, to see things for themselves and there's only so many ways to show them online," she said.

Ouellette said she often exchanges advice with fellow entrepreneurs and that the general attitude is trial and error—and a drive to find different marketing tactics.

"It takes a lot, but if you keep pushing, keep going, it does get out there," she said.