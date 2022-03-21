Northern families recognize World Down Syndrome Day

Northern Ontario families marked World Down Syndrome Day on Monday. CTV talked to families in Sudbury glad to see the day being marked.

Colette Julien Leclair has been a member of the Down Syndrome Association of Sudbury since her daughter Magalie Leclair was born 21 years ago.

Julien Leclair said in that time, the society has come a long way in terms of inclusivity, but that there is still a long way to go.

“The reason why we have this World Down Syndrome Day is to create that public awareness and promote inclusion to break down the barriers that still exist in our society whether it’s at school, at work, recreation or just living in society as a whole,” she said.

Ashley Bowerman of Manitoulin Island had her daughter Lyla in December of 2020 in Sudbury. She was diagnosed with Down syndrome at birth and was delivered in an emergency C-section.

Because Lyla was without oxygen during the delivery, she had to be flown to Sick Kids in Toronto where she spent the first three weeks of her life.

“It was very traumatic, but learning everything we could about Down syndrome and what it meant has been amazing," said Bowerman.

"We all have kind of those preconceived ideas about what Down syndrome is and what it could mean for her in the future, and she’s already blowing those notions out of the water so she’s thriving and she’s just doing phenomenal."

Bowerman said having Lyla during the pandemic was difficult because making connections was difficult. So she went to social media.

“Even the association here wasn’t really doing in-person groups and get-togethers, and some of the volunteers had kind of stepped away and taken some time off," she said.

"So my biggest resource was actually reaching out to different people on Instagram and Facebook. (I) got a lot of connections that way and you just start building those friendships and it's just amazing."

The Down Syndrome Association of Sudbury said it hopes to return to in-person events this summer as restrictions continue to ease.

For new parents of children with Down syndrome , the association said it has a direction connection with Health Sciences North.

“We are connected with the hospital so new parents receive that first contact through the parent packages that go out," said Julien Leclair.

"That’s what really helped me in the beginning -- helped us as a family -- because we didn’t know where to turn or what to do... We’ve really built a great network of families so we communicate amongst each other -- we have upwards of 60 families in our community."

World Down Syndrome Day is observed on the 21st day of the third month to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.

People are asked to rock their colourful mismatched socks and share photos on social media.

“What I want other people to take away is that Down syndrome is not something someone is suffering from -- it is a genetic condition that happens," said Bowerman.

"It can happen to anybody and they are completely worthy and capable of doing anything."

For more information on World Down Syndrome Day or the Down Syndrome Association of Sudbury, click here.