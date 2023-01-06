Northern fire chiefs respond to Ontario's deadliest year for fires in decades

On Tuesday, Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg revealed 2022 was the deadliest year for fire-related deaths in Ontario in more than two decades.

Our worst year in decades – 133 fire-related fatalities in 2022. Every one of these fatalities was someone’s loved one; you’re someone’s loved one. Don’t be a statistic; take #FireSafety seriously! Only working #SmokeAlarms save lives. Plan and practice a #HomeEscapePlan. pic.twitter.com/C4x0nLf9lF

— Office of the Fire Marshal (@ONFireMarshal) January 3, 2023

“In 2022, we had 133 fire-related deaths, including tragic loss of young children and families in several communities across our province,” Pegg said.

“That is the highest total in more than 20 years in Ontario.”

"The number always concerns us. We've seen in the last three years, a huge increase in fire deaths in the province. 133 that's a new record," said North Bay Fire Chief Jason Whiteley.

"We are part of that statistic, unfortunately, and tragically, we had five fire deaths in our community in 2022," said Greater Sudbury Fire Chief Jesse Oshell.

In response, fire chiefs in the region are reminding residents how important working fire alarms are.

Fire officials told CTV News that while most people know they need smoke alarms in their homes, it's important to check that they are working.

"(People) will have a smoke alarm in their place, but they won't check it, won't check the battery,” Whiteley said.

“There are new smoke alarm systems that have a 10-year battery, but you still need to check them, they still wear out and you need to have them on every floor."

Whiteley said many people are unaware that fire departments are called to twice as many fires in the winter months compared to the summer.

“Between November and March, there's more fires in those months compared to what we see in the summer,” he said.

There are many different reasons that contribute to the winter increase, officials said, including unsafe holiday practices and that during the colder months there are certain things that are more prone to starting fires.

“Portable heating devices, electric heaters, using fireplaces more, our furnaces are kicking in more and more. We see careless fires related to those heating appliances used inappropriately," said Oshell

Both Whiteley and Oshell said it's also important to regularly check carbon monoxide detectors in your home as those are another common call received by fire service in the winter months.