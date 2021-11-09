Northern First Nation leaders are pleased with Ontario Court of Appeal decision

More reactions and details were released in regards to an Ontario Court of Appeal decision in the Robinson-Huron treaty annuities case at a news conference in Sudbury on Tuesday morning.

Phases one and two of the court's decisions came out on Friday and Batchwana First Nation Chief Dean Sayers said the rulings clearly show that the plaintiffs in the Robinson-Huron Treaty are on good legal grounds, but he feels the province is moving slowly on this matter.

"I phrase it as 'Ontario citizens expect Ontario to pay the rent' and Ontario is not paying the rent and it has not paid the rent since 1874," Sayers said. "We were the 15th First Nation to sign the treaty because of the expectation that we had that we could receive an annual benefit based on the value of the resources extracted from our lands. It wasn’t going to be a stagnant number that was going to stay at $4 a year.. we had expected that to increase."

The Robinson-Huron Treaty case has been in the courts for five years now, and the Robinson-Superior case began approximately 15 years ago.

Sayers said even though he appreciates the latest outcome, he said they are ready for the next step and are hopeful that the province will not only come forward to negotiate.. but come forward with a mandate to settle.