Northern First Nation students get new building for internet high school

For high school students in Mattagami First Nation, south of Timmins, learning at Keewaytinook Internet High School allows them to beeducated in their own communities, rather than moving or travelling two hours a day to attend school in a larger town.

For some of the 21 students enrolled in the First Nations school, having a classroom in their local fire hall has been less than ideal, especially when the firefighters get called to action.

"Sometimes we'll be doing our work, then we'll hear a commotion and we'll see the fire truck shoot out," said Grade 11 student Leeon Prince.

"There's always something going on, I find."

In-class mentor Ian Vaithilingham said while the program has been beneficial to students, especially with its incorporation of Indigenous curriculum material, its current location can cause distractions.

He said the situation is better than the original class setup on a stage at the local community centre.

"That was a little bit crazy because you'd have the elementary students come in for a gym class, bouncing basket balls while we're trying to do algebra or something," Vaithilingham said.

The news that the class would be getting a dedicated building came as a relief for students, despite the cost of around $500,000 for amenities and supplies.

The pre-fab building includes heating, cooling, a kitchen, ample room for activities and storage for supplies and equipment.

Vaithilingham and his students said they're excited to move in some time in December.

"It's going to be so much more open, we're going to have more space," said Grade 11 student Danica Thomson.

"We don't have enough room here."

The building still needs some final touches for hooking up utilities and installing stairs.

The First Nation's education support director, Dereck McKay, said he's proud of the work the community has done to ensure students who chose to attend the online high school have their own space.

"To show that we do care about our students and the community itself, so we would like to really appreciate everyone who their hard work and minds together for this building," said McKay.