Northern forest fire situation eases, but trouble may be ahead, MNRF warns

The number of active wildfires in the region is declining, but provincial officials say that could change with the dry weather ahead.

Last week’s rain offered some relief from the heat and dry conditions, though the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said the region’s back to high fire risk with dry conditions returning.

Officials are eyeing Cochrane 7, the largest in the northeast at more than 10,700 hectares.

“That’s definitely top of mind, that we’re keeping an eye on, as well as Sudbury 17, as well,” said Kyle Hayward of the MNRF.

“That’s holding at 5,787 hectares.”

Two new fires sparked in the last 48 hours near Attawapiskat in the Far North, one less than a kilometre away from the community.

The second largest fire, Wawa 3, is holding steady at 6,700 hectares. Sudbury 10, north of Espanola, grew to around 1,300.

There are 20 active fires in the northeast, down from 33 a few weeks ago. David Pearson, a northern climate expert at Laurentian University, said the sparse rain we’re seeing will do little to prevent fires and may make existing ones worse, with the forest earth locked tight from the heat.

“When there’s a heavy rainstorm, the water doesn’t penetrate into the ground as much, it runs off,” Pearson said.

“The trees that need the moisture in order to grow well … some of them will die and, of course, dead trees are ideal fuel for fires.”

Pearson said climate change trends are seeing more frequent severe storms, which cause lightning and spark more fires. In recent years, the fires have been extending well into September.

“Those are trending in a direction that will make fire seasons like this more frequent,” he said.

Smoke from fires here and from Quebec is also leading to changing air quality around the region.

Parry Sound is expected to see moderate pollution risk Tuesday, with North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie projected to have their moderate risk air cleared up tomorrow.

Officials advise people to bring out air purifiers, N-95 masks and close their windows and doors, if in the smoke’s path.

The MNRF is reminding people that restricted fire zones are still in place.