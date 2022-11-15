Northern grandmothers publish books about climate change to inspire youth

Two grandmothers in the North Bay area are publishing books at the same time with the same audience in mind about the changing climate and endangered wildlife.

Their goal is to inspire young readers to make a difference.

Martha Attema and Donna Sinclair, who have been friends for more than three decades, are hoping the next generation will protect planet Earth.

Both women have a passion for storytelling, children, our planet and its inhabitants.

“We all have to act. Not just the children, but their parents and grandparents," said Attema.

Sinclair and Attema discovered they had each just written a book about the same subject: young climate activists at the same time for the same audience, children. They decided to launch their books together.

Both women are aware of children's fears about the future when it comes to climate change and its impacts.

"We can't wait for politicians to do something. The children have to start and so many young people inspired me because they take up the courage and stand up for the environment," said Attema.

Her novel, ‘Awesome Wildlife Defenders,’ tells the story of 11-year-old Rebecca who loves owls. She creates a friendship with her classmate, Cedar, as they work together to save the endangered northern spotted owl. The owl species is currently at risk.

"When I did the research in 2012, I found out there were only 70 species left in British Columbia," said Attema.

"Now the northern spotted owl only has 30 species left."

Sinclair's non-fiction book, ‘Saving The Future,’ highlights the wisdom of nine young activists trying to save the planet. They offer advice on how to stand up against racism, how to fight for rights, how to care for endangered animals and more.

Some of these young characters are from northern Ontario.

“One of them is a young woman in British Columbia who's trying to get the vote for 16-year-olds. She's trying to save democracy," said Sinclair.

"One of the characters is Sophia Mathur from Sudbury who is really active in climate marches."

Both grandmothers plan on launching their book Saturday afternoon from 2-4 at the Gateway To The Arts studio on Main Street in North Bay.

They hope young people will read them and reflect on their actions and what they've done to save the planet.

"The planet they live on is a totally different planet I lived on. You care quite deeply for the world that they live on," said Sinclair.

"We want to help."

Both women hope their books will be in schools for children to read and they hope to go to schools to speak to children about climate change and the role they can play in preserving life.