Northern group calls on feds to give Ontario resources to combat housing crisis

A northern Ontario municipal association is calling for more funding from the federal government to address Ontario's housing and homelessness crisis.

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) says there is an ongoing need for affordable housing and support for people at risk of homelessness and that the federal government has a role to play.

Provincial government data shows Ontario is underfunded by roughly $490 million under the national housing strategy.

Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Matthew Shoemaker said while federal funding is available for housing, long-term operational dollars are what's needed.

"We've got the people to implement supportive housing in our community through the DSSAB,” Shoemaker said.

“We've got the organization in place to be able to roll it out properly. But, having the operational dollars is the missing piece at this point."

FONOM president Danny Whalen said private developers should also be part of any discussion relating to housing.

"It comes even down to the developer,” Whalen said.

“There's a significant number of building permits that have been approved within the municipalities that are simply not being acted on. So we need to entice those developers to come to the table and act on those building permits."

Shoemaker said the Sault is doing its part to address the homelessness issue locally.

"The situation is on its way to improvement,” he said.

“We've got the community resource centre that will be opening this late summer at Wellington Street, the former Sacred Heart site. It will have supportive beds, it will have shelter beds (and) it will be a net increase in spaces available in our community."

FONOM has drafted a formal resolution asking the federal government to give more money to the province for housing.

It's also asking member municipalities to bring the resolution to their local councils for consideration.