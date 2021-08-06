Northern group looks to secure housing for released prisoners facing homelessness
Northern Ontario social service boards are coming together to help prisoners secure adequate housing upon release.
The Northern Ontario Service Deliverers Association (NOSDA), which is comprised of district social services boards across the region, said homeless shelters have been overcrowded as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
According to the group, it's also exposed cracks in the penal system, particularly when prisoners are released from correctional facilities.
"We do know that if someone has been arrested and incarcerated and they were homeless at the time of incarceration, they will be going back into the shelter system, into homelessness," said Mike Nadeau, CEO of the Sault Social Services Administration Board.
Nadeau said NOSDA is looking to set up meetings with Ontario's solicitor general, in an effort to create the groundwork for a regional plan.
"So what we're advocating for is an all of northern Ontario approach where all of government and the DSSAB's are working in unison to make sure there's an actual proper system that's put in place," Nadeau said.
Meetings are scheduled to take place in two weeks.
