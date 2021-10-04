Northern health unit launches homeless campaign

A new homelessness anti-stigma campaign that has been launched by the Nipissing District Homelessness and Housing Partnership District (NDHP) is called ‘See the Person.’

The campaign promotes kindness toward people without a place to call home and encourages residents to learn more about housing and homelessness in their community.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit partnered with NDHP to bring the campaign to the district.

“There are a lot of people that are vulnerable to homelessness, if they’re not already experiencing homelessness,” said Tawnia Healy, a community health promoter with the health unit.

“There’s more to the story than what might meet the eye ... We just don’t know the story and that there are many factors that contribute to homelessness that are outside of a person's control.”

Those with homeless experience are also a part of the campaign. They told CTV News homeless people need to be treated with dignity and respect.

“We need to stop the idea that homelessness is a choice that people make because they don’t want to follow the rules and whatnot. It would be nice if it was just that simple, but it’s not,” said Jennifer Farrell, who lived on the streets for close to five years.

“Most people are homeless because of things far out of their control.”

The health unit is also encouraging the community to take action on stigma and homelessness through education and advocacy.