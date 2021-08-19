Northern heat warnings have health experts offering advice

From going for a swim, to making outdoor plans for cooler parts of the day, officials with Public Health Sudbury & Districts say there are several ways to prevent heat related illness caused by the hot and humid weather.

“Make sure you’re drinking lots of water and taking breaks in the shade, and if its possible, take a break in an air conditioned space,” says Jane Mantyla of Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

Mantyla says knowing the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness is important as well.



“Heat illness can happen to anyone and I’m sure if you were to survey your friends or family they’ll be numerous people of have experienced feeling super tired, getting a head ache even muscle cramps especially if you’re exercising or working outdoors,” she said..



Other symptoms include dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, and decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine.

Here is a list of additional tips of preventing heat-related illness from Public Health:

• While being COVID safe, frequently visit or check-in on neighbours, friends, and older family members, especially those who are chronically ill, to make sure that they are cool and hydrated

• Drink plenty of cool liquids, especially water, before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration

• Babies under 6 months of age do not need extra water in hot weather; however, you might need to feed them more often. Follow your baby’s feeding cues. Encourage babies over 6 months and children to drink frequently. Offer the breast or if not breastfeeding, offer water

• Reschedule or plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day. Remember to practice physical distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19

• Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing made of breathable fabric

• Never leave people or pets in your care inside a parked vehicle or in direct sunlight—even if the windows are down

• Take a break from the heat by spending a few hours in a cool place

• Take a cool bath or shower periodically, or cool down with cool, wet towels

• Prepare meals that do not need to be cooked in your oven

• Block sun out by closing awnings, curtains, or blinds during the day

• Avoid sun exposure. Shade yourself by wearing a wide-brimmed, breathable hat, or using an umbrella

This reminder of preventing heat-related illness comes as Environment Canada issues a Heat Warning for many communities across northern Ontario.

Heat warnings are issued when the forecast rises for two days to 29 C or above during the day and 18 C or above at night, or the humidex is 36 C or above.