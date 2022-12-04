Northern highways closed near Wawa Sunday evening due to weather

The Ontario Provincial Police said in a series of tweets part of Highways 17 and 101, near Wawa, are closed Sunday night due to poor weather and driving conditions.

Highway 101 is closed in both directions between Wawa and Chapleau due to inclement winter weather conditions.

The tweet announcing the closure of the section of Highway 101 was published just after 8:45 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy101 is closed in both directions between #Wawa and #Chapleau due to poor weather and driving conditions. ^nk pic.twitter.com/boqRutzjyN

Additionally, Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to inclement winter weather conditions.

According to Ontario 511, the section of Highway 17 closed about 5 p.m. Sunday due to poor weather conditions.

There is a snow squall warning and a winter travel advisory in effect in that area through Monday according to Environment Canada.

No estimate on when the highways will reopen.

More information to follow as it becomes available.