Northern highways reopen after winter storm forced closure

Some highways in northeastern Ontario were closed as a winter storm is created hazardous road conditions Saturday.

Highways 11, 17 and 17B have all reopened after being closed for several hours.

SUDBURY

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is advising that road conditions “are not ideal.”

“If you are out, please allow extra time to get to your destination as the snow is continuing and will affect your travel,” police said in a tweet on Saturday moring.

“Remember to clear off snow from your vehicle to have clear views in all directions.”

NORTH BAY TO NEW LISKEARD

Highway 11 was closed between New Liskeard and North Bay, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in a tweet. The roadway reopened just before 2:30 p.m., police said in a follow-up tweet.

SAULT STE. MARIE TO BLIND RIVER

Highway 17 and Highway 17B between Highway 129 in Thessalon all the way to Bar River Road in Sault Ste. Marie was closed for more than four hours Saturday. The roads re-open just before 2:45 p.m. according to a tweet by the OPP.

For up-to-date weather and road conditions check the Ministry of Transportation’s 511 Map or Twitter.