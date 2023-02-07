Northern highways reopen following brief closure due to weather

Several highways in northeastern Ontario are reopened after a winter storm created hazardous road conditions Tuesday morning. Both Highway 11 and 17 were reopened before noon.

NORTH OF SAULT STE. MARIE

Highway 17 was closed between Highway 556 in Heyden, north of Sault Ste. Marie, and Highway 101 near Wawa most of Tuesday morning. Reopening around 11 a.m.

Cleared: Weather conditions on #HWY17 Both Directions between PINEWOOD DR, WAWA and SEC HWY 556-HEYDEN (E). All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy17 is closed in both directions between #Hwy556 #Heyden and #Hwy101 #Wawa due to poor weather and driving conditions. ^nk pic.twitter.com/NyWHMhXWxe

NORTH BAY TO MATHESON

Highway 11 was also closed from Cedar Heights Road in North Bay to the Highway 101 junction in Matheson for several hours Tuesday morning. It reopened

*********** HIGHWAYS ARE OPEN********************#Hwy11 and all surrounding highways in the #kirklandlake area are open again.



Be patient and drive according to weather conditions. ^ag pic.twitter.com/rCfrdIjXjl

KIRKLAND LAKE

Ontario Provincial Police said the weather is deteriorating in the Kirkland Lake area and Highways 66 and 112 were closed for several hours. They reopened around 11:30 a.m.

*********** HIGHWAYS ARE OPEN********************#Hwy11 and all surrounding highways in the #kirklandlake area are open again.



Be patient and drive according to weather conditions. ^ag pic.twitter.com/rCfrdIjXjl

******************* HWY 11 Closed ******************#Hwy11 is closed from Englehart to Matheson due to poor weather conditions. #hwy66 and #Hwy112 will also be closed in the #kirklandlake area. ^ag pic.twitter.com/t3yy29954c

School buses from Superior East to Sudbury were cancelled due to weather Tuesday, as well as the east Parry Sound corridor.

Find information about road conditions and plow tracking on 511 Ontario.