Northern highways reopened following weather closures
NEW: All highways have been reopened in the north following weather closures on Saturday.
Ontario 511 stated that both Highway 11 between Hearst and Kapuskasing and Highway 129 between Chapleau and Thessalon are now open in both directions.
This update came out just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night
ORIGINAL: The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has confirmed two highway closures in northern Ontario.
Highway 11 between Hearst and Kapuskasing has been closed as a result of winter weather, the MTO advised on Saturday via its official Twitter account.
The area is currently under a snowfall warning with Environment Canada predicting as much as 10 to 20 cm to arrive before early evening.
There is also a risk of freezing rain as officials monitor a strengthening low pressure system tracking northeast across the Great Lakes.
Highway 129 between Chapleau and Thessalon has also been closed in both directions as a result of winter conditions.
The area remains under a winter storm warning.
Residents are reminded to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada for updates.
-
Ottawa to apologize to victims of military sexual misconduct todayThe federal government, Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces will deliver a formal apology today to victims of military sexual misconduct.
-
-
Ottawa residents 50 and older now eligible for a COVID-19 third doseStarting at 8 a.m., Ottawa residents aged 50 and over are eligible to schedule a third dose appointment, as long as it has been at least six months since the second dose.
-
Edmonton Food Bank worried about 2022, trying to ready year-end goalThe Edmonton Food Bank is in the middle of its most important time of the year for donations and the organization is worried about the outlook for 2022.
-
Regina Pats star Connor Bedard to represent Canada at World JuniorsRegina Pats forward Connor Bedard is included in Team Canada’s 25-player roster for the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.
-
Brian Jean claims UCP nomination for Fort McMurray-Lac La BicheBrian Jean said he was “humbled” by the support he received after reportedly winning the UCP nomination for the riding of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche.
-
Connor Bedard named to Canadian junior men's hockey team at 16Cole Perfetti, with over 50 professional games under his belt, and Connor Bedard, who becomes the seventh player to be named to the Canadian team at age 16, were among 25 players named Sunday to the 2022 roster.
-
Collaros throws overtime TD pass to rally Winnipeg Blue Bombers to Grey Cup victoryThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers have won the 108th Grey Cup.
-
Sunny start to Monday followed by snow, then coldMonday is set to be sunny to start, but there's a chance of flurries in the afternoon and throughout the rest of the week.