Northern hunter fined $1,500 for shooting grouse across a roadway

A northern Ontario man has been fined $1,500 for violations during an October 2023 hunt in northeastern Ontario.

Roland Robidas of Sturgeon Falls, Ont., pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm without reasonable consideration for people or property. In addition to the fine, he must complete the Ontario hunter education course before obtaining another hunting licence.

The Sturgeon Falls resident also pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm across the travelled portion of a right-of-way for public vehicular travel and received a suspended sentence.

The court heard that on Oct. 2, 2023, a conservation officer received a complaint for a resident who witnessed Robidas discharge a shotgun across a municipal road toward a neighbouring residence.

“(He) was hunting grouse at the time,” the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said in a recent news release.

“Pellets from the shot struck the siding of an occupied residence, causing damage.”

Justice of the Peace Ruby Beck heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sturgeon Falls on Jan. 11.

“The Ontario government is safeguarding the public against unsafe and illegal hunting practices,” said the MNRF.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

